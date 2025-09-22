TribalNet 2025: Cybersecurity Is Central to IT Modernization for Tribes

Only about 17% of tribes have what Michael Day, Founder and Executive Officer of TribalHub, calls a “shared IT structure.” IT resources are shared across tribal organizations in this model — government, health, gaming and enterprise.

The rest have either separate IT structures, partially shared IT structures or completely outsourced IT.

A central IT structure is not inherently better than a decentralized IT structure. As Day explained at the annual TribalNet conference, every tribe’s size, number of gaming and enterprise entities affiliated with it, and other unique factors warrant different structures.

“But if there's one thing you probably have to fight for the most in centralizing, it’s cybersecurity,” Day said. “I would say it's probably the most important thing. It's really hard to say that if you get a disease in your hand that it won't kill the rest of your body.”

Day’s words reflect a prevailing theme of TribalNet 2025, which is the growing importance of cybersecurity as more tribal nations modernize their IT. This is especially salient as cyberthreats targeting tribes increase, and as tribal nations explore AI use cases that can expand attack vectors.

