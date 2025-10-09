Close

Oct 09 2025
Software

A Guide to the AI-Enabled Platforms Transforming Government

Salesforce now boasts an agentic AI test center for spinning up agents in minutes and running them through tens of thousands of scenarios.
Adam Stone
by

Adam Stone writes on technology trends from Annapolis, Md., with a focus on government IT, military and first-responder technologies.

The next generation of IT platforms can accelerate agencies’ performance by optimizing processes, predicting outcomes and continuously improving themselves — all with the help of artificial intelligence.

Among the array of platforms available to agencies are three standouts:

1. ServiceNow for Federal IT Service Management: “ServiceNow is the AI control tower for government transformation, combining AI, data and workflows in a single, secure workspace,” says Mike Hurt, group vice president for the U.S. public sector at ServiceNow. “One platform, one architecture, one data model.”

The platform can integrate any siloed systems a department wishes, to improve its digital experience and unlock worker productivity.

2. Salesforce Government Cloud: Citizen Engagement: Salesforce has a history of helping agencies digitize and simplify citizen engagement.

“The next generation of that is agentic AI; in our case, Agentforce, as a key way to scale government services — to make it easy and conversational,” says Paul Tatum, executive vice president for global public sector solutions at Salesforce. “We are bringing the whole stack of agentic capabilities and tools to our government customer.”

3. Adobe DX Digital Experience for Government Services: Adobe’s next-generation platform boosts workforce efficiency with user-centric integrations and automation. Adobe DX leverages AI-powered forms to speed up services, and AI-driven insights to reduce errors, improve outcomes and accelerate time to completion.

Cross-Platform Integration and Data Governance

Next-generation platforms empower government efficiency and effectiveness with the ability to integrate across systems and support strong data governance.

For example, Adobe DX enables program delivery with omnichannel journey orchestration, automated workflows and self-service options. This integrated approach means agencies can offer relevant, real-time services while easing the administrative burden on federal workers.

“With Salesforce, you are able to bring data in a zero-copy fashion from multiple data silos across the government enterprise into a single pane of glass,” Tatum says. “That's super important for AI, because these things are only as good as the data they have access to.”

Complex government systems require multiple technologies from different vendors, and Salesforce’s agentic technologies continue to support that model, Tatum says. Government employees may require as many as 17 applications per day.

“ServiceNow stops that disruption by acting as a unifier of legacy systems, underlying AI constructs and infrastructure vendors,” Hurt says. “Our platform enables a single system of action, giving agencies visibility and governance across the enterprise.”

In turn, this allows agencies to reduce silos, promote transparency and connect technology investments to drive mission results and deliver faster services.

Paul Tatum
We clearly see the need for enterprise-scale testing and deployment of these agents and have built in the capability for that.”

Paul Tatum Executive Vice President for Global Public Sector Solutions, Salesforce

Security, Compliance and FedRAMP Considerations

All three platform providers offer Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program–approved solutions, and each puts emphasis on security and compliance.

“Agencies benefit from a cloud or on-premises environment that balances openness and governance, powering agile innovation while ensuring explainability; traceability; and protection from bias, risk to privacy and security weaknesses,” Hunt says.

ServiceNow Government Community Cloud is built to meet every federal regulatory, compliance and security requirement, and safely handles more than 200 million government activities annually, Hunt says.

Salesforce is FedRAMP High authorized on both its platform and agentic AI technologies.

“Government wants to make sure that this AI technology is giving the right answers, is responding appropriately and has the proper guardrails,” Tatum says. “We clearly see the need for enterprise-scale testing and deployment of these agents and have built in the capability for that.”

Part of that testing is having AI agents, built in 10 minutes, converse with customers at scale and watching them operate. Salesforce’s test center can generate tens of thousands of scenarios for the agents to deal with.

A Platform Implementation Strategy for Agencies

A few best practices can help federal leaders make the most of next-generation platforms. For example, it’s important to view AI not as an add-on but as a front-and-center element of modernization.

“Those making the most headway see AI as part of their overall program of modernization, not as a stand-alone project,” Hunt says. “It all starts with good data, current workflows and stewardship.”

From there, agencies should focus on high-impact use cases that demonstrate return on investment, such as automating benefits payments, cutting time to hire or accelerating disaster recovery.

“Bring the agents in, and then observe their work,” Tatum says. “Then you start to think about your broader enterprise. Start small but have a big vision.”

