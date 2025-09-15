Platform Engineering in the Era of Government Efficiency

Platform engineering fills a need for agencies looking to achieve mission outcomes at a fair price as their budgets tighten.

Agencies must continue delivering services while getting a handle on their technical debt, and platform engineering affords them a better understanding of how their legacy IT infrastructure functions.

Platform engineering refers to the design and operation of internal, self-service developer platforms to supplement experience and boost productivity. Gartner predicts that 80% of large software engineering outfits will have a team dedicated to the practice by 2026.

