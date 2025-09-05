Flexible, Future-Proof Platforms Are Key to Improving Agencies’ DX

The executive order requiring most federal employees to return to the office full time has agencies weighing the costs of IT platforms that can scale accordingly against their potential for disruption.

Agencies need platforms that integrate well with legacy, on-premises solutions while complying with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and Federal Information Security Modernization Act.

Most of these agencies will see their budgets cut, which is why the General Services Administration in April announced its OneGov Strategy, granting them easier access to IT tools with standardized terms and pricing. Discounted OneGov agreements have already been struck with Oracle, OpenAI for ChatGPT Enterprise, Amazon Web Services and Google for “Gemini for Government.”

Vendors are clearly pricing solutions to grab market share and test agencies’ breaking points, but the resulting enterprise license agreements are still massive, multiyear commitments to platforms that will need to be retrofitted to work with legacy systems. For instance, because the intelligence community requires highly secure platforms, it has had to test and validate Microsoft Teams and request fixes to comply with its protocols.

CDW Government excels at designing solutions that integrate cloud platforms such as Teams with, say, Cisco’s call control platform or other partners’ scheduling and videoconferencing products for a streamlined digital experience.

Click the banner below to explore intelligent platforms.