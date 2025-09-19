TribalNet 2025: 3 Ways Tribal Nations Are Using AI

Tribal IT leaders at TribalNet 2025 advocated for cautious implementation of artificial intelligence and thoughtful approaches to data governance, oversight and cybersecurity.

“AI has so many capabilities that lead to exfiltration of your data that you really have to think about it differently,” said Paula Starr, CIO of Cherokee Nation. “It is not just another technology.”

While there were concerns about and criticisms of AI among tribal IT leaders at the conference, the overall imperative was most succinctly summarized by Brett Talmadge, CIO at the Nisqually Red Wind Casino: “If you’re not on board, you’re going to be left behind.”

“We were not meant to fall behind but were meant to be the people who surged ahead,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. upon introducing an executive order pertaining to AI earlier this year. “AI is the future, and Cherokee Nation is working to embrace that future.”

Here are some examples from TribalNet 2025 of how tribes all over the country are leveraging AI.

Click the banner below to follow FedTech’s TribalNet 2025 coverage.