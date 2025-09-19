TribalNet 2025: 3 Ways Tribal Nations Are Using AI

AI “Legal Agent” Helps Cherokee Nation Navigate Tribal Law
The Cherokee Nation’s tribal code is over 1,700 pages long, according to Paula Starr, and that number doesn’t even include amendments from the tribal council.
“You can actually have codes sitting out, publicly available, that do not reflect all of the amendments, and that can get you in trouble,” Starr said. Additionally, there are executive orders issued by chiefs, Cherokee Supreme Court rulings and treaty law, which refers to legally binding agreements between tribal nations and the U.S. federal government.
From a technical standpoint, these legal documents live on different platforms, in different places and often in different formats.
“As a citizen who’s trying to navigate the legal system, it’s extremely complicated. But even for the lawyers who work within it, for our own attorney general’s office, it’s very hard to pull all of those sources together,” Starr says.
To navigate the technical complexity, Cherokee Nation created an AI legal agent powered by Microsoft Copilot that can sift through these disparate sources of legal information.
The goal of making the information more navigable via AI agent, Starr said, is to make the law more accessible for citizens, lawyers and employees within the Office of the Cherokee Nation Attorney General.
Developing the agent was not simple, and it required assistance from MIT interns who had to “intensely get to know that data, to a point that they can correct the attorney general’s office when they’re in a meeting with them,” Starr said.
The outcome is an AI agent that, once approved for rollout, would function as a legal assistant. Users, in turn, can provide feedback to the agent to help refine its outputs.
