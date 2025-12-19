Tech Trends 2026: GSA’s USAi Platform Helps Agencies Act on the AI Action Plan

Agencies are expanding their use of artificial intelligence as the technology moves from isolated pilots into day-to-day operations across government.

From summarizing documents and researching vendors to supporting core mission functions such as fraud detection, case prioritization and border inspections, AI is being applied to a wide range of agency missions.

The Department of Defense, intelligence community, IRS and NASA were early adopters of AI, but their ranks grew rapidly with the advent of generative AI. Look no further than the federal AI use case inventory, which has grown to more than 2,000 documented applications spanning productivity tools to operating systems.

“This growing interest is unfolding alongside a broader policy push to accelerate AI adoption across government,” says Massimiliano Claps, research director for worldwide national government platforms and technologies at the International Data Corporation.

Executive orders, the White House’s AI Action Plan, and General Services Administration-led procurement efforts have all emphasized experimentation, faster iteration and lowering barriers to entry. All of this helps explain the launch of USAi, GSA’s free, FedRAMP-compliant generative AI evaluation suite, which allows agencies a frictionless way to explore and assess tools before going through with deployment.

What Is USAi?

USAi is a centralized evaluation and access platform designed to help agencies safely experiment with and deploy generative AI tools.

The platform provides access to leading foundational models from multiple providers including Google, Meta, Anthropic and OpenAI. Agencies can test and compare these models without having to manage separate vendor environments.

“The objective of USAi is to provide a set of common, standard tools to experiment with different models,” Claps says.

USAi is aimed primarily at IT leaders, developers and data teams within agencies that are looking for an entry point into AI.

Importantly, USAi doesn’t impose additional governance constraints beyond those built into the underlying models. Agencies can apply their own guardrails or rely on vendor-provided controls, an approach that prioritizes innovation.

