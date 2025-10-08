Make Your Agency’s Website Citizen-Friendly, Not Creepy

Adobe Analytics can identify user pain points down to a particular line of a form that is confusing people and causing them to fall out.

“In the government sector, there is a definite concern with being creepy or overstepping because people think you're collecting a bunch of data and using it against them,” Bradley says.

For that reason, Bradley says, agencies should choose one or two groups of people where a personalized experience would improve their lives. Instead of welcoming them by name, which can be unsettling, a more nuanced approach is to surface information a citizen likely wants based on previous visits.

Consent is key; citizens should always be asked to opt into these personalized experiences, and they should be able to audit them, Bradley says. But once they’re set up, it’s just a matter of evaluating, refining and further segmenting down the experiences, starting at the highest levels (often, the users’ industry and site habits).

UP NEXT: Agile development helped these agencies achieve their goals.

A Note on Customer Data Platforms

The process of user segmentation hinges on customer data platforms, which unify structured and unstructured citizen data across various sources, from online behavior analytics to a property database or driver’s license system.

CDPs are not data warehouses, centralized repositories for storing and querying vast amounts of structured data for analytics and reporting.

The goal with CDPs is to segment the data in one way or another by creating audiences for various platforms, including websites and chatbots. Maybe the audience is citizens whose driver’s licenses will expire in a matter of days, and the data to be pushed is information on renewal, to make the process as easy as possible.

“With heavily regulated industries, it becomes absolutely vital that we go through the business scenarios and ensure we understand their site,” Bradley says. “That way, we have a good grasp of what it is they’re trying to accomplish so that we can retrofit the implementation to them, rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach.”