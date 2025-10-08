Make Your Agency’s Website Citizen-Friendly, Not Creepy

AEM as a Cloud Service Offers Out-of-the Box Integrations
Agencies identify those needs with CDW Government during a discovery phase, where requirements are used to determine which AEM components should be included, tweaked or built from scratch. The CDW Digital Foundation is a complementary framework with additional components agencies can use to build websites faster.
Other immediate benefits of moving to AEM as a Cloud Service are content and experience fragments.
Content fragments are page-independent assets — such as one listing an agency’s locations, hours of operation and services — allowing them to be integrated with website components or even queried in relation to a citizen user’s whereabouts. Experience fragments are reusable HTML that allow content updates to be reflected sitewide, which helps with scaling.
AEM as a Cloud Service integrates with Google and leverages Java Web Services application programming interfaces for site data retrieval, form submissions and payment integration. For security, the service also integrates with internal and external single sign-on platforms and allows for virtual private networks to be set up between itself and the agency or customer’s network, as well as IP whitelisting.
CDW Government works closely with agencies to understand AEM infrastructure and avoid technical risks.