How To Boost Government Efficiency in Fiscal Year 2026

Rather than have efficiencies imposed on them in fiscal year 2026, more agencies are considering establishing efficiency programs aimed at making measurable gains and driving IT innovation.

This is evidenced by the uptick in agencies talking about appointing a policy or technology champion to set their efficiency missions, success metrics and agendas.

Agencies appear to have recovered from the initial shock of government’s first attempt at rapid efficiency gains, and now it will fall to their efficiency champions to identify their people, process and technology assets. Additionally, these leaders should flag areas where agencies’ digital experience is frustrating or annoying for citizens.

With these learnings in hand, agencies can begin attacking pain points in major initiatives with technology.

Click the banner below to begin delivering more efficient government services.