Hybrid Cloud Is the New Agency End State

Hybrid cloud is the new end state for agencies increasingly concerned with financial operations because it offers a pay-as-you-go model for bursting into the cloud when needed.

Early adopters tend to be agencies that require stronger data protections and have leadership open to the culture change and the funding to transition.

The government shifted from its Cloud First to its Cloud Smart strategy because the former viewed the cloud as a destination, and agencies raced to move workloads there without considering the costs and mission agility. The reality is the cloud is a pattern — a newer operating model where agencies must strategically move workloads in and out, scaling up or down as required to meet their needs.

Fortunately, agencies today increasingly understand they need to shift workloads to a mix of private, public and on-premises infrastructure.

