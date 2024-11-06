Close

Nov 06 2024
Security

How Data Recovery and Backup Strategies Form the Blueprint for DOD’s Cybersecurity Plans

The Department of Defense is stepping up its cyber resilience efforts in the face of evolving threats.
Travis Rosiek
by

Travis Rosiek is the public sector CTO at Rubrik.

The Department of Defense’s holistic approach to cybersecurity and building resilience hinges on data security and recovery, fortifying the defense industrial base (DIB), and securing its networks along with the nation’s supply chain.

DOD aims to protect its mission-critical systems and achieve its objectives with greater efficiency by following a comprehensive strategy centered around the zero-trust framework.

This work is bolstered by the Pentagon’s Fulcrum Strategy, a unified approach to data security released in June that further coordinates its efforts to maintain a resilient cyber environment in the face of evolving threats.

The Next Stage in the DOD’s Zero-Trust Transformation

DOD’s Zero Trust Strategy prioritizes users, assets and resources over static network perimeters, emphasizing detection, prevention, resilience and recovery in the pillars of identity and data — both of which are prime targets for adversaries.

In order to strengthen the pillars of identity, devices, networks, data, and applications and workloads, the department requires comprehensive visibility. Zero trust is vital for DOD’s defense-in-depth capabilities and must be built with cyber resilient architectures and systems.

Solutions must incorporate zero-trust principles to protect DOD and its critical DIB, enhancing resilience against insider threats, zero-day attacks, human error and software supply chain vulnerabilities.

Implementing Data Recovery and Achieving Cyber Resilience

To achieve effective data recovery, DOD must continue to map out its critical systems. This involves identifying the systems essential for achieving mission objectives and understanding interdependencies. By doing so, DOD can pinpoint potential vulnerabilities and avenues of access that adversaries might exploit.

Once these critical systems are mapped, the next step is prioritizing them. Systems and data that are directly tied to mission objectives should be given the highest priority for backup and recovery. This prioritization ensures that the most critical assets are protected and can be quickly restored after an attack.

DOD must also regularly assess its systems to ensure they can withstand cyberattacks and recover rapidly. Mission success could be jeopardized if recovery takes weeks. Regular testing helps validate that all systems are identified and can survive cyberthreats. These tests should be included in cyber exercises, authorizations to operate and inspections.

Backup Strategies Support Security and Operational Continuity

DOD must adopt a modernized data backup strategy to safeguard national security and ensure operational continuity. This entails performing frequent, regular immutable backups to mitigate data loss; securing these backups in offsite locations to counter physical threats and cyberthreats; generating multiple copies of essential data; and rigorously testing backup systems and processes to guarantee swift recovery. The restoration goal should always be in minutes and hours rather than days and weeks, which is the current norm for many agencies using legacy backups.

By fortifying cyber resiliency through these measures, DOD can shield itself against cyberattacks and reinforce its alignment with zero-trust principles and overarching Pentagon cybersecurity initiatives. This proactive approach is vital for maintaining mission-critical functionalities in an increasingly volatile cyber landscape.

