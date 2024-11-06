How Data Recovery and Backup Strategies Form the Blueprint for DOD’s Cybersecurity Plans

Implementing Data Recovery and Achieving Cyber Resilience

To achieve effective data recovery, DOD must continue to map out its critical systems. This involves identifying the systems essential for achieving mission objectives and understanding interdependencies. By doing so, DOD can pinpoint potential vulnerabilities and avenues of access that adversaries might exploit.

Once these critical systems are mapped, the next step is prioritizing them. Systems and data that are directly tied to mission objectives should be given the highest priority for backup and recovery. This prioritization ensures that the most critical assets are protected and can be quickly restored after an attack.

DOD must also regularly assess its systems to ensure they can withstand cyberattacks and recover rapidly. Mission success could be jeopardized if recovery takes weeks. Regular testing helps validate that all systems are identified and can survive cyberthreats. These tests should be included in cyber exercises, authorizations to operate and inspections.

Backup Strategies Support Security and Operational Continuity

DOD must adopt a modernized data backup strategy to safeguard national security and ensure operational continuity. This entails performing frequent, regular immutable backups to mitigate data loss; securing these backups in offsite locations to counter physical threats and cyberthreats; generating multiple copies of essential data; and rigorously testing backup systems and processes to guarantee swift recovery. The restoration goal should always be in minutes and hours rather than days and weeks, which is the current norm for many agencies using legacy backups.

By fortifying cyber resiliency through these measures, DOD can shield itself against cyberattacks and reinforce its alignment with zero-trust principles and overarching Pentagon cybersecurity initiatives. This proactive approach is vital for maintaining mission-critical functionalities in an increasingly volatile cyber landscape.