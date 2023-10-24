Q&A: NIST’s David Temoshok Explains the Upcoming Changes to Digital Identity Guidelines

FEDTECH: Describe some of the updates included in the new guidelines.

TEMOSHOK: We are making a special effort to make sure we could advance equity across the government's online service programs — we want to make sure that no sector of the population, no community, is excluded from the government's online services delivery methods. We wanted to specifically address how equity should be treated across the different processes as well as the technologies in the digital identity guidelines.

We’ve also seen the emergence of new forms of digital identity evidence. The 2017 revision treats evidence of identity — whether it’s submitted in person, remotely over a device, or as a scan or a photograph — as physical evidence. But we’ve seen such an emergence of digital identity evidence that we needed to address both the processes and the security, as well as the privacy in handling digital identity evidence.

FEDTECH: Explain the equity aspect of identity authentication because that seems to be critical. Is that related to the issues with face recognition?

TEMOSHOK: It’s more than that. Any potential bias across demographic groups is certainly an issue with face recognition algorithm comparisons. But we are addressing a broad range of equity considerations that deal with rural rather than urban or suburban users, for example. Rural users may not have easy access to online services if they or their communities do not have access to mobile devices that allow for remote identity proofing and remote authentication processes.

We also recognize that with any form of processing, like identity proofing or authentication processes, there can be potential biases or inequities across communities. It's a much broader scope than just bias in the face recognition algorithm. The first executive order that President Biden signed in 2021 was Executive Order 13985, which called attention to equity across government services — not just online services, but all government services. It directed agencies to conduct equity assessments of the services that they provide and the programs that they operate, and we call that out in the digital identity guidelines. There's been a strong positive response to the focus on equity in the update.

FEDTECH: Can technology help with creating equity, or is that more of a process change?

TEMOSHOK: It's more of a process. We address multifactor authentication, and one of those factors needs to be a possession-based authentication factor — something that the user has. It’s important to not exclude populations from multifactor authentication access if they have difficulty acquiring a possession-based authentication factor because all of our accounts in government require multifactor authentication. We looked to expand the options that are available to both identity services and individuals on how they can prove identity for access, and then authenticate them once they're registered and can access their accounts. We're looking for options that are available to implementers, identity services and individuals so that they can choose processes that are more convenient or that they have the capability to perform.