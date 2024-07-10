CISA’s Shields Up Expansion, Shields Ready, Spotlights Resilience

“Shields Ready is about driving resilience and security concepts into infrastructure maintenance and rebuilding,” says David Mussington, executive assistant director for infrastructure security at CISA. “It’s also about identifying cost-effective risk and risk mitigation solutions.”

What Is Shields Ready? How Does It Expand on Shields Up?

Considering climate change and geostrategic competition with nations such as Russia, China, North Korea and other threat actors, a blueprint for improved resilience helps to move the cybersecurity conversation in a more focused direction.

“The way to do that is to confront the list of risks and threats up front, prioritize them and put in place mitigations for the various vectors or challenges,” Mussington says.

National resilience — the ability of the U.S. to prepare for and adapt to changing conditions — means prioritizing the resilience and recoverability of critical infrastructure through outreach, information sharing and other best practices, he says.

“We’re talking about resilience across environmental, physical and digital risks to critical infrastructure,” Mussington says. “There is not one single source of critical infrastructure disruption or weakness.”

The Shields Ready campaign aims to guide organizations on how to identify and prepare for potential cyberthreats, ensuring that they have business continuity operations in place.

Shields Up focused on raising cyberdefense awareness and prevention, much like preventive healthcare.

“The Shields Ready campaign emphasizes resilience and preparedness for when an attack occurs,” says Alice Fakir, federal cybersecurity services partner at IBM. “If something happens to you, how do you remediate? How do you mitigate the risk?”

With Shields Ready Come Cyber Resilience Strategies

Like Mussington, Fakir highlights the geopolitical risks influencing CISA’s push, including those to upcoming elections.

Shields Ready appears more suggestive than mandatory and is just one avenue CISA is pursuing in fortifying the cyberinfrastructure policy of the U.S.

“Over the past few years, CISA has tackled cybersecurity challenges, either through resourceful initiatives or by specifying rules for enterprises to follow,” says Tom Kennedy, vice president of Axonius Federal Systems.

For example, CISA’s draft CIRCIA requirements mandate a cyber incident and ransomware payment reporting structure for covered entities.