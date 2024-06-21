CISA’s Greenfield Solution: A Model for IT Modernization in the Zero-Trust Era

Managing security effectively across a vast landscape of legacy technologies at some point feels like a losing proposition for federal cybersecurity and IT teams. There are too many updates, patches and critical fixes to tackle — all to maintain systems that likely don’t offer the power or agility required to run more innovative solutions.

Enter the “greenfield” approach, which allows agencies to regain control and build new environments free of legacy code while dramatically reducing their attack surface. The term greenfield comes from the construction industry and describes a project that starts from scratch on an empty, undeveloped field. In the modern era of zero trust, a greenfield strategy offers IT teams a clean slate.

CISA Adopts a Greenfield Approach

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency embraced the greenfield option, undertaking a large-scale modernization that will replace most legacy IT systems with a brand-new environment, both in the cloud and (where necessary) on-premises. Rather than struggle to sustain and secure decades-old systems, CISA is building an environment free from many of the old vulnerabilities and historical design decisions that bad actors are most likely to try to exploit. In fact, CISA is asking vendors to embrace this new approach as well in the Secure by Design program.

The approach allows CISA to free itself of all the legacy code no longer supported by the vendor, and replace older or obsolete custom code whose creators are no longer available to deliver the care and feeding required to ensure ongoing security.

