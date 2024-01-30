Q&A: DOD’s Principal Deputy CIO Outlines Progress Toward Zero Trust

FEDTECH: What have you learned from other agencies or from the individual military branches that has helped DOD with the zero-trust project?

BEAVERS: The intelligence community’s advancement in the tagging realm is one of the big lessons. The supply chain risk and the real need to have a standard and executable approach for our defense industrial base is another area. We’re talking to industry and hearing what they have to say, and we’re partnering really closely, listening to feedback and making adjustments.

We know we need to secure our networks in a different way than we have in the past, because we have a different threat than we had in the past. It isn’t that our past methods were bad, it’s that the threat today has evolved. It’s pervasive, and it’s coming after our society and stealing our intellectual property in a way that is really detrimental to the free world. There’s a different level of threat that requires a different defensive behavior. Partnerships with the commercial world have been really important as well.

FEDTECH: How is the DOD workforce adapting to the change?

BEAVERS: In the DOD, we are kind of desensitized to multiple logins and multiple authentications — or at least I am from my years of experience with the department. It is a mindset shift for the workforce, though. When you talk about the workforce within the CIO’s area, the information officers and the network people, I think they understand it.

The big shift that I’m seeing is with folks outside of the CIO community. We are absolutely addressing the need to embrace it and understand why it’s important, and then how to not get frustrated with the multiple authentications when they have to log on. We’re trying to make sure we’re conveying the right message as we roll out these capabilities.

I’ve been foot-stomping the customer’s perspective on functionality and interoperability. There’s secure, and there’s so secure that nobody can access it, and that is not helpful. I should be very clear that it is the CIO organization, under CIO John Sherman’s leadership, that is really the thought leader in this space. I’m a recent addition to the team; I’m getting to add my two cents, and I’m enjoying it.

FEDTECH: What are you doing to keep the workforce engaged with the changes?

BEAVERS: This change in our security posture and the change in the threat are also driving a level of professionalism and specialization in our cyber workforce. We have adopted a workforce strategy that was released earlier this year, and now we’ve got the implementation plan out. It’s a metrics-based approach; we defined cybersecurity roles and the skill sets associated with those roles.

We’re pretty excited about the reception so far. Our lead for that, Mark Gorak, was talking to a group in Hawaii, and he got some really excited feedback from the Army folks in the audience about the roles all the way down to the junior enlisted. They were so grateful to have those cyber roles defined, and know what skills they needed to have to apply for and get work with us in these areas. It gives me some insight into the types of recruiting we need to be doing as well.