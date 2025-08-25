TechNet Augusta: Army Moves Closer to Its Goal of Mission Partner Environments

Mission Partner Environments Require Industry’s Partnership

DCDC’s vision for MPEs includes a rifleman at the tactical edge using a software-defined radio to call a foreign naval destroyer for fire, Stanton said.

Stanton used his Secret Internet Protocol Router Network token to access the common operating picture in the proof of concept, based on designed ICAM policies, a promising sign.

“We can achieve a functionally relevant capability to support the commands relatively quickly; that's where we're headed with MPE,” Stanton said. “But it takes everybody that's in this room to help us get there, because the technology is not technology that we're coding up inside of the basement at this headquarters.”

DCDC is helping design and integrate the technology, but industry partners are building the components. The command also needs appropriate data tagging to control access and present decision support that allied users are authorized to see, whether that’s electromagnetic spectrum data or other elements of the common operating picture.

International partners don’t have the infrastructure for DOD to impose its strict identity criteria for access on their users, but when zero trust is implemented properly, the ID solution can make a risk-informed decision to admit them.

