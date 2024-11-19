Agencies Need Data Backup and Recovery to Combat Increasingly Complex Ransomware

Immutable Snapshots Become Crucial Against Ransomware

Immutable snapshots are unchangeable, read-only copies of data that capture its exact state at a specific point in time. Designed to be tamper-proof, they cannot be altered, deleted or encrypted once created. This makes them invaluable in cases of data corruption, accidental deletion or a ransomware attack.

During a cyberattack, the ability to revert to an immutable snapshot allows agencies to quickly recover — reducing downtime and minimizing disruption to operations.

As ransomware tactics become more sophisticated, the importance of immutable snapshots in a cyberdefense strategy grows. To maximize their effectiveness, immutable snapshots should be integrated into a broader, multilayered defense strategy.

Paired with automated creation and management tools, agencies can ensure these snapshots are consistently up to date and ready for recovery, reducing the risk of human error and protecting the most recent data.

DISCOVER: Agencies with a lot of data need a backup and recovery strategy.

Cyber Hygiene Steps to Maximize Immutable Snapshots

Immutability is vital for safeguarding snapshots, files and other data from corruption or deletion. By integrating role-based access controls, event logging and data integrity checks, organizations can ensure data authenticity while boosting security and privacy. These measures also enhance audit and search capabilities, strengthening the cybersecurity framework.

To ensure immutable snapshots continue to protect critical assets, the following additional steps should always be a part of a cyber hygiene routine:

Regular Testing: Establish a consistent schedule for testing the snapshot recovery process, aligning it with the organization's broader disaster recovery plan. Tests should simulate real-world attack scenarios, such as ransomware or insider threats, to ensure the effectiveness of the snapshots.

Establish a consistent schedule for testing the snapshot recovery process, aligning it with the organization's broader disaster recovery plan. Tests should simulate real-world attack scenarios, such as ransomware or insider threats, to ensure the effectiveness of the snapshots. Comprehensive Testing: Conduct full recovery drills, restoring entire systems from immutable snapshots to assess recovery times and identify potential bottlenecks. Additionally, test partial data restores to confirm that critical data can be retrieved quickly and accurately without the need to restore entire systems.

Conduct full recovery drills, restoring entire systems from immutable snapshots to assess recovery times and identify potential bottlenecks. Additionally, test partial data restores to confirm that critical data can be retrieved quickly and accurately without the need to restore entire systems. Continuous Improvement: After each test, gather feedback to identify areas for improvement and refine the recovery process accordingly. Following any actual recovery event, review the process to update testing protocols and address any weaknesses discovered during the incident.

By establishing a consistent testing schedule, conducting comprehensive drills and embracing continuous improvement, agencies can ensure their data protection strategies remain robust and responsive to evolving threats.

LEARN MORE: Preparing for an AI-fueled cyberattack takes practice.

Immutable Snapshots Offer Affordability

Immutable snapshots also provide agencies a scalable and affordable solution for protecting critical data. That’s because they require fewer uploads and less duplicated storage.

To fully leverage the benefits of immutable snapshots, agencies must commit to adopting and continually refining best practices for data protection. This includes regularly updating their backup strategies to address emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

Continuous improvement, informed by rigorous testing protocols and real-world experiences, is essential. By prioritizing these efforts, agencies can significantly strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture, ensuring that they are better equipped to safeguard their operations and data against the evolving landscape of cyberthreats.