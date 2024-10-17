Close

Oct 17 2024
Security

Native American Tribes Defend Their Very Heritage Against Ransomware

Building cyber resilience helps tribal nations to protect valuable data and languages.
Brian T. Horowitz
by

Brian T. Horowitz is a seasoned tech journalist and copy editor with 25 years of experience.

For the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, a tribe of nearly 40,000 in Shawnee, Okla., guarding against a potential loss of data related to its history, language and culture is a huge priority. That means protecting tribal history at CPN’s Cultural Heritage Center museum and data in the Tribal Rolls Department, which handles membership, including tribal enrollment, burial insurance and tribal ID cards.

“Data is so important for a company, and that data needs to be backed up,” says tribe CIO Christopher Abel. “It needs to have a way to be recovered in the case of an attack, whether it’s a security breach or ransomware, and these types of attacks are becoming more common.”

Cyber resilience and the ability to withstand cyberthreats are key considerations for Native tribes. That’s why the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently announced more than $18.2 million in awards from the Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program to help tribal nations manage and reduce cyber risks and threats. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the grant money will help tribal nations build resilience.

With Native tribes responsible for services such as healthcare and utilities for members, they cannot afford downtime from a ransomware attack, says Mike Day, chairperson of Tribal-ISAC, an organization focused on protecting tribes.

“You have to figure out how to restore quickly when you’re talking about healthcare, payroll and the critical infrastructure such as water and electricity that some tribes provide,” says Day, who is also the founder and executive officer of TribalHub. “There’s very little time for downtime.”

Complying with the Government’s 3-2-1 Backup Policy

For CPN, Abel sought a simple tool that was faster to restore than other systems that can take hours to “rehydrate” the data, which entails finding the data, opening it and sifting through the system to read or find the files to restore. Cohesity and its indexing system met this need as the tribe looked for particular files to restore.

A tiered storage system enables CPN to replicate data and maintain the backup necessary to bolster resilience. It has two data centers connected onsite, and each incorporates HPE Apollo servers running Cohesity. The tribe strengthened security and business continuity by maintaining two copies of data, one onsite with Cohesity DataProtect and the other on Amazon Web Services with Cohesity FortKnox.

The setup conforms with the federal government’s 3-2-1 backup policy, which calls for three copies of important files stored on two types of media and one copy stored offsite, Abel says.

“We target one, and then it replicates to our other data center,” Abel says. “At that point, while the data is replicating from one to the other, it also replicates to FortKnox and AWS, which is that third-tier, air-gapped portion.”

Christopher Abel

 

Rebuilding Trust After a Cyber Breach Is a Major Hurdle

On Dec. 7, 2019, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in Cherokee, N.C., suffered a cyberattack in which hackers left a text file on victims’ computers demanding a ransom payment. The attack temporarily shut down operations, says Kevin Jackson, director of EBCI’s Office of Information Technology.

The tribe’s cyber insurance carrier shelled out several hundred thousand dollars to Russian cybercriminals to decrypt the data. The incident is thought to have resulted in the loss of years of audio and video of tribal members speaking the Cherokee language.

“Had the IT department not been able to recover this data, the loss would have severely impacted language preservation efforts, especially with only 149 fluent speakers remaining,” Jackson says.

The EBCI wanted to assure employees and members that it would continue providing services to the community and protect the cultural value of their language as well as other data.

$18.2 million

The amount of Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program awards announced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2024

Source: dhs.gov, “DHS Announces $18.2 Million In First-Ever Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program Awards,” July 1, 2024

“Rebuilding trust with our members and employees, reassuring them that we are safeguarding their assets — that was our biggest hurdle,” Jackson says.

Since the attack, the EBCI has secured its IT system with Microsoft Sentinel, a cloud-native security information and event management solution that simplifies security operations with intelligent analytics and offers full visibility into the environment. Sentinel provides a content hub for live threat detection, incident response and proactive threat hunting.

RELATED: Securing agencies’ cloud migration paths requires data-level security.

“Sentinel enabled us to detect, investigate and respond to threats across our organization’s network with greater efficiency,” Jackson says.

With a move to the cloud in Azure, the EBCI has gained an overview of its entire security posture.

“Unlike the manual processes required with on-premises solutions, using Software as a Service enables us to respond much faster,” Jackson says.

We have to be able to feel and see the hardware where our data is going and trust that it’s secure, and that’s just how we are operating right now.”

Sam Peralta Regional IT Director, San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Enterprise

SCATGE Focuses On Building Resilience

When a cyberattack caused a widespread outage in Las Vegas that cost MGM Resorts $100 million and shut down services for 10 days in September 2023, it was a wake-up call for the gaming community, says Sam Peralta, regional IT director for the San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Enterprise.

For SCATGE, which owns and operates the Apache Gold Casino Resort and the Apache Sky Casino in southern Arizona, staying cyber resilient means keeping the casinos open and the customers happy.

“They’re purchasing an experience from us, entertainment, and we can’t really close our doors,” Peralta says. “We have to keep them entertained.”

A key goal is protecting customer data, including credit card information and driver’s license details. It also safeguards employee information, including tribal ID and Social Security numbers.

“That’s protected behind our firewalls, and we have it readily available to us through Zerto with the disaster recovery solution,” Peralta says. “If one site were to go down, we would still have access to it.”

SCATGE turned to Zerto to cross-replicate between Apache Gold and the Apache Sky Casino. Data is transmitted between the two locations via dark fiber rather than a direct internet connection. Zerto allows SCATGE to use 15-second recovery point objectives, which enable the tribe to be up and running within 60 seconds.

EXPLORE: Agencies employ crucial cloud data backup and recovery best practices.

Because of a sovereign immunity policy, SCATGE uses on-premises infrastructure and no cloud storage.

“We have to be able to feel and see the hardware where our data is going and trust that it’s secure, and that’s just how we are operating right now,” Peralta says. “Eventually, we might start putting some items in the cloud, but we’re just not there yet.”

5 Tips for Protecting Against Ransomware

1. Develop a disaster recovery strategy. “The most important thing, whether you’re a small organization or a large organization, is to have a strategy,” says CIO Christopher Abel of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

A disaster recovery strategy should be in writing in a notebook in case systems go down, says Sam Peralta, regional IT director for the San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Enterprise. That could include a call tree with instructions for timely notification.

2. Test backup systems. “Do tests of your backups not just from their primary site but from secondaries offsite,” Abel says. He recommends testing on a set schedule, whether it’s 30, 60 or 90 days, depending on how important the data is.

3. Categorize data. “Make sure that your data is categorized to understand what you’ve got to approach first,” Abel says. CPN categorizes data as it relates to heritage, culture and language.

4. Perform tabletop exercises. Tabletop exercises help maintain cyber resilience and protect against ransomware threats, says Mike Day, chairperson of Tribal-ISAC.

5. Use immutable backups. “Make sure that your backups truly are immutable-type backups where you know you’re not connected to whatever might have affected your live systems,” Day says.

Photography by Charlie Neuenschwander

