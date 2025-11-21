VMware Cloud Foundation 9: Future Proofing Federal Technology

VMware’s Cloud Foundation 9.0 offers agencies an opportunity to modernize IT faster to keep pace with emerging technologies.

The latest iteration of Cloud Foundation, VCF 9 represents a major evolution of the private cloud platform that reflects Broadcom’s vision of a comprehensive, unified environment for both legacy and modern applications.

Agencies often must negotiate the gap between rapidly advancing tech and government’s slow rate of adoption. There are many contributors to this gap, and the consequences are steep, including a lag in policy development and governance, exposure to security risks and missed implementation opportunities.

DISCOVER: Agencies are improving their cloud security footing with SASE.