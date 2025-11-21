Close

Nov 21 2025
Cloud

VMware Cloud Foundation 9: Future Proofing Federal Technology

This private cloud platform offers agencies a variety of management efficiencies, support for AI workloads, and multilayered security and compliance resources.
Alex Slagg
by

Alexander Slagg is a freelance writer specializing in technology and education. He is an ongoing contributor to the CDW family of magazines.

VMware’s Cloud Foundation 9.0 offers agencies an opportunity to modernize IT faster to keep pace with emerging technologies.

The latest iteration of Cloud Foundation, VCF 9 represents a major evolution of the private cloud platform that reflects Broadcom’s vision of a comprehensive, unified environment for both legacy and modern applications.

Agencies often must negotiate the gap between rapidly advancing tech and government’s slow rate of adoption. There are many contributors to this gap, and the consequences are steep, including a lag in policy development and governance, exposure to security risks and missed implementation opportunities.

DISCOVER: Agencies are improving their cloud security footing with SASE.

Photo courtesy of VMware

