Review: Google Workspace Secures Data and Scales To Meet the Moment

One great example of a mature technology that can boost feedback and connection is Google Workspace, a suite of cloud-based productivity and collaboration tools offered by Google. I was very impressed, not only with what it did to drive productivity and interdepartmental collaboration but also with how easy it was to set up and use. Almost no user training is required.
Formerly known as G Suite, this platform combines various apps including Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet and Chat into a unified system of productive collaboration for organization. All of the apps are designed to facilitate better communication and partnerships between groups such as agencies that share resources and best practices.
In my tests, I also noticed how easily Google Workspace streamlined communication while enhancing collaboration and increasing productivity. This was especially true for teams operating in different locations. With Workspace, most of the challenges of remote work were quickly overcome.
For example, I was able to use the various productivity apps when writing up reports and collaborating with groups located in three different locations including Boone, N.C.; Charlotte, S.C.; and Washington, D.C. This included collaboration through virtual meetings as well as the remote editing of projects. I was even able to build an efficient workflow, with every step along the way recorded and verified.
Click the banner below to explore the latest modern workspace research from CDW.
Google Workspace Secures Government Data
At every level, this comprehensive suite of cloud-based productivity and collaboration tools significantly enhanced my ability to reduce errors and complete assignments. With features designed to foster collaboration, improve efficiency and enhance security, Google Workspace also greatly assisted with customer engagement by presenting an array of benefits that aligned well with the needs of my teammates.
In government, security is always going to be a top concern, and Workspace meets that goal. It earned a Provisional Authority to Operate at the FedRAMP High baseline, though most similar platforms only go up to Medium. The FedRAMP certification allows agencies to securely use the platform for their most sensitive, unclassified data.
Google Workspace also offers a range of security measures, including advanced threat protection, two-factor authentication, and data encryption at rest and in transit. This helps agencies protect sensitive information from cyberthreats while complying with government regulations and standards.
Google Workspace Works Perfectly With Other Tools
Google Workspace integrates seamlessly with a wide range of other tools and software systems that agencies may already be using, such as customer relationship management systems, project management tools and other third-party applications. This extreme interoperability enhances productivity by allowing agencies to streamline processes and improve workflows.
As agencies evolve and change, their needs may also evolve. Google Workspace thrives in growing environments, as it is highly scalable. Agencies can easily adjust their subscription plans or the number of users as circumstances change. This flexibility means that agencies using Google Workspace can easily accommodate new staff. They can also rightsize as required without incurring significant costs or complications.
With FedRAMP High authorization, agencies can use artificial intelligence capabilities such as Gemini and NotebookLM within their Workspace apps at no additional cost. These tools help automate tasks, summarize content, and accelerate the creation of emails and documents.
With seamless integration capabilities, scalability and cutting-edge AI features, Google Workspace offers agencies and organizations alike a reliable platform to streamline operations, enhance employee engagement and drive meaningful results. For any agency looking to raise productivity without compromising on security or ease of use, Google Workspace is a powerful ally.
SPECIFICATIONS
PRODUCT TYPE: Software as a Service
SOFTWARE SUB TYPE: Online and appliance-based services
EMAIL SERVICES: Yes
OFFICE APPLICATIONS: Yes
STORAGE MANAGEMENT: Yes
INSTALLATION TYPE: Hosted
LICENSES: 1