Managed Services Are Key in the Era of Government Efficiency and Shutdowns

Managed IT services may prove a useful part of agencies’ continuity of operations strategies during the ongoing government shutdown with employees furloughed.

White House guidance directed agencies to provide “the minimum necessary [support] to maintain functionality and ensure the security and integrity” of mission-critical systems throughout the shutdown.

“Managed services aren’t created for shutdowns,” says Stephen Boyce, a cybersecurity professional and adjunct associate professor at Duke University. “But they can be critical during one.”

