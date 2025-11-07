Managed Services Are Key in the Era of Government Efficiency and Shutdowns

Types of Managed Services for Government Agencies
A variety of managed services models are available to government, including full management, where the service provider handles the entire network lifecycle — design, deployment, 24/7 proactive monitoring, maintenance and optimization.
Agencies can also leverage a custom model, where the ownership of functions is tailored to the agency’s needs. The agency might own the security policies, while a third party such as Verizon manages day-to-day operational tasks such as monitoring, patching and configuration changes across WANs and LANs, says Amit Kapoor, associate vice president of technology solutions at Verizon Business.
Another option is the a la carte model, supporting specific functions such as incident response or patch management. There’s also managed capacity, in which the provider is tasked with providing a level of availability, security and performance to support a specific requirement.