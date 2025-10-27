Review: Cohesity DataProtect Ensures Steadfast Backup and Recovery

Gov IT Admins Can Scale Cohesity DataProtect on Demand

The platform also offers easy-to-implement scalability. With its purposefully designed scale-out architecture, agencies can expand their backup capacity at any time without disruptive forklift upgrades. Meanwhile, deduplication across environments reduces storage overhead, pushing off the need to scale for as long as possible, and helping agencies meet increasingly tight federal budgets while keeping long-term data readily available.

Perhaps most important, Cohesity DataProtect is officially authorized at the FedRAMP Moderate level for Software as a Service deployment, meaning that it has been found to be secure enough that agencies can use it in most AWS GovCloud regions. That certification will help to simplify procurement and give IT leaders confidence that the solution aligns with federal security requirements.

For agencies that need to protect mission-critical systems, ensure continuity of operations and guard against ransomware, Cohesity DataProtect offers a proven, forward-looking solution that is perfectly tailored for federal service.

SPECIFICATIONS

PRODUCT TYPE: Cloud-based data backup and recovery platform

DEPLOYMENT: Available as on-premises, hybrid or Software as a Service

ENVIRONMENTS: Data center, cloud and edge, with deep integrations for VMware, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft 365, Oracle and other federal-standard platforms

INCLUDED: Automated data backup and recovery, immutable snapshots, lifecycle automation, unified management, global data deduplication, cloud tiering

ADDITIONAL TOOLS: Artificial intelligence-powered threat detection, ransomware recovery, bias-free threat analytics, and optional Cohesity Cloud Services for extended archival and compliance