Oct 27 2025
Cloud

Review: Cohesity DataProtect Ensures Steadfast Backup and Recovery

This cloud solution helps agencies modernize their data protection strategies.
by

John Breeden II is an award-winning reviewer and public speaker with 20 years of experience covering technology.

Agencies face growing pressure to modernize their data protection strategies while defending against sophisticated cyberthreats. Legacy backup tools often fall short, especially when ransomware targets critical systems, or when compliance requirements demand verifiable controls across multiple environments. These days, especially in agencies, the focus is on resilience versus simple backup tools, meaning backup solutions need to be evaluated not only on data retention but on how quickly they can assist in getting operations back up following a disaster or major cyber event.

Cohesity DataProtect offers agencies a solid path toward resilience with a modern, FedRAMP-authorized backup and recovery platform that works across data centers, edge computing devices and multicloud systems. With immutable snapshots, zero-trust architecture and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven threat analytics, it goes beyond traditional backup to actively strengthen cybersecurity postures.

More than 300 federal organizations already rely on Cohesity, including large civilian agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, that need both resilience and compliance at scale.

Cohesity DataProtect Seamlessly Restored Protected Data

My evaluation involved backing up multiple systems in the testing lab, including cloud environments from different providers, on-prem systems and several edge computing devices. It also included restoring systems as well as testing out the platform’s cybersecurity defenses. My testing showed that one of Cohesity’s biggest strengths lies in its consistency across environments.

Specifically, I evaluated backups from VMware vSphere and Amazon Web Services, including setting automated lifecycle policies for archival and offsite recovery. The process was seamless. In every case, data was protected, deduplicated and tiered to the cloud without manual intervention. Restores were equally efficient, a critical factor in minimizing downtime for mission critical systems. It’s also noteworthy that the platform allows for admins to easily test and time different restoration processes, something that obviously should be evaluated long before a real event occurs.

Another highlight is the platform’s AI-powered analytics, which continuously scan backup data for anomalies. This feature provides early warning against ransomware and insider threats, helping agencies maintain oversight without creating additional reporting burdens. Because the analytics are designed to be bias-free, agencies gain trustworthy insights that support both operational resilience and compliance mandates.

Cohesity DataProtect

 

Gov IT Admins Can Scale Cohesity DataProtect on Demand

The platform also offers easy-to-implement scalability. With its purposefully designed scale-out architecture, agencies can expand their backup capacity at any time without disruptive forklift upgrades. Meanwhile, deduplication across environments reduces storage overhead, pushing off the need to scale for as long as possible, and helping agencies meet increasingly tight federal budgets while keeping long-term data readily available.

Perhaps most important, Cohesity DataProtect is officially authorized at the FedRAMP Moderate level for Software as a Service deployment, meaning that it has been found to be secure enough that agencies can use it in most AWS GovCloud regions. That certification will help to simplify procurement and give IT leaders confidence that the solution aligns with federal security requirements.

For agencies that need to protect mission-critical systems, ensure continuity of operations and guard against ransomware, Cohesity DataProtect offers a proven, forward-looking solution that is perfectly tailored for federal service.

SPECIFICATIONS

PRODUCT TYPE: Cloud-based data backup and recovery platform
DEPLOYMENT: Available as on-premises, hybrid or Software as a Service
ENVIRONMENTS: Data center, cloud and edge, with deep integrations for VMware, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft 365, Oracle and other federal-standard platforms
INCLUDED: Automated data backup and recovery, immutable snapshots, lifecycle automation, unified management, global data deduplication, cloud tiering
ADDITIONAL TOOLS: Artificial intelligence-powered threat detection, ransomware recovery, bias-free threat analytics, and optional Cohesity Cloud Services for extended archival and compliance

Cohesity CERT: Cyber Response for Federal Missions

While backup and recovery form the core of Cohesity DataProtect, the company also maintains a specialized Cyber Event Response Team (CERT). This group of experts works directly with federal customers to respond to cyber incidents, investigate threats and accelerate recovery operations.

It’s a service available to every federal or government customer as part of their Cohesity subscription. So, while the platform is certified to FedRAMP Moderate, if a really complex or advanced threat targets an agency anyway, extra help is just a phone call away.

According to Cohesity, its CERT analysts can provide forensic assistance, coordinate with agency IT staff and advise on ransomware recovery strategies. The main goal of the CERT teams is to assist with fast data recovery. However, because the CERT teams are well-versed in federal regulations, they can also assist with making sure that the data recovery process is both coordinated and compliant with all existing data rules and mandates.

Given how efficiently designed the Cohesity DataProtect platform is when it comes to efficient data restoration and resilience, this extra help may never be needed. But for agencies with high-stakes missions, having an extra layer of top-tier support on call can give great peace of mind. And in an all-hands-on deck situation, that emergency assistance could mean the difference between a quick recovery and a longer period of downtime.

More On

