Agencies Need a Threat Intelligence Strategy for AI-Powered Attacks

Agencies need to adopt a strategic, proactive threat intelligence strategy swiftly to defend against regular ransomware, nation-state and rising artificial intelligence–powered cyberattacks.

This is especially true for national security efforts, as all 500 public sector CISOs surveyed globally in Trellix’s “The Mind of the CISO” report said their organization experienced a cyberattack in the past year.

The types of cyberattacks remain the same — ransomware, malware and phishing — but the tactics are evolving as cybercriminals adopt AI, making it increasingly challenging for CISOs to keep pace. Effective threat intelligence tools help agencies manage these growing threats, and adopting it as a strategic capability enables them to make faster, better-informed decisions, anticipate risks and build resilience into their operations.

Still, 64% of public sector CISOs continue to approach threat intelligence reactively, and 60% have yet to integrate it into their cybersecurity strategies fully.

