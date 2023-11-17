FedRAMP Must Scale to Keep Pace with Federal SaaS Adoption

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program must scale to keep pace with growth in the as-a-service offerings agencies are using, according to Eric Mill, senior advisor to the federal CIO.

Agencies increasingly avoid having to develop or operate software themselves by connecting to cloud-based apps for everything from hiring to healthcare.

FedRAMP’s creation in 2011 saw government begin to reduce its data center footprint by vetting the security of cloud services once and enabling agencies to reuse the authorized technology — starting with solutions from major cloud service providers. The Office of Management and Budget’s draft FedRAMP memo, released Oct. 27, is built on the notion that as-a-service offerings have transformed agencies’ cloud migrations.

“We really want to see the continued use and growth of Software as a Service inside federal agencies as a general matter, but we’re very comfortable just making the fundamental point that we want agencies to be focusing their finite resources, technical operations, staff and budgets on the technology that’s specific to their mission,” Mill says. “When there is something that can be done, run and hosted externally in a safe way, that is a fundamental benefit to freeing up the agency to do their own mission.”

