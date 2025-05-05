5 Questions to Ask Before Adopting Google Gemini AI

Implementing Google Gemini in a federal workspace may seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are some questions to ask.
1. Is the Agency's Current Infrastructure Compatible With Gemini?
Assess existing IT infrastructure to determine if it can support artificial intelligence solutions. Identify any gaps to address before integration.
2. Has the Agency Conducted a Workspace Audit?
Before diving into Gemini, consider conducting a Google Workspace audit. Take a thorough look at application programming interface configurations. It's important to verify that all Google Workspace Plus features function properly for Gemini. Also, make sure everyone has set up two-factor authentication.
3. What Are the Agency's Objectives?
Clearly outline the goals the agency aims to achieve through Gemini integration. These could range from improving operational efficiency to enhancing engagement.
4. Has the Agency Brought in Its Stakeholders?
Involve key stakeholders, including constituents, IT staff and administrators, in the planning process. Their input will be invaluable in tailoring Gemini's features to meet specific needs.
5. Are Staff Trained for AI Use Cases?
Develop a training plan. Ensure that all users are equipped with the necessary skills to use Gemini effectively. This might involve organizing workshops or providing online resources.
