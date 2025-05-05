5 Questions to Ask Before Adopting Google Gemini AI

Implementing Google Gemini in a federal workspace may seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are some questions to ask.

1. Is the Agency's Current Infrastructure Compatible With Gemini?

Assess existing IT infrastructure to determine if it can support artificial intelligence solutions. Identify any gaps to address before integration.

2. Has the Agency Conducted a Workspace Audit?

Before diving into Gemini, consider conducting a Google Workspace audit. Take a thorough look at application programming interface configurations. It's important to verify that all Google Workspace Plus features function properly for Gemini. Also, make sure everyone has set up two-factor authentication.

Click the banner below to learn what's next for artificial intelligence.