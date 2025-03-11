Meeting Agencies’ Supply Chain Sustainability Expectations

Government customers expect the technology resellers they work with to employ certain sustainability practices, such as IT asset disposition, to maintain compliance with environmental, cybersecurity and human rights regulations.

IT asset disposition refers to the handling of retired IT equipment, whether it’s recycled or repurposed for reuse, which extends the life of the hardware.

For its part, CDW Government does some of that work in-house or otherwise relies on a vast network of partners delivering such services, and our environmental, social and governance program continually evaluates all of our science-based sustainability goals and adjusts them based on new research.

Agencies also want resellers to sustainably procure the goods they buy and ensure the manufacturing countries aren’t engaging in human rights abuses, concerns that CDW Government takes seriously.

