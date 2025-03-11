Meeting Agencies’ Supply Chain Sustainability Expectations

A Sustainability Intelligence Platform for Rating Supply Chains
CDW Government consistently re-engages with its supply chain partners to gauge where they’re at in their sustainability journeys and the returns they’re seeing on their policies. UPS, FedEx and TForce Freight are used to transport IT assets, and we want to know what they’re doing to reduce their carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions more broadly.
Regarding the products we procure, we’re in regular contact with our original equipment manufacturer and distribution partners about strengthening sustainability.
To that end, CDW Government uses the EcoVadis sustainability intelligence platform to rate our supply chain system, and we’ve introduced it to many of our partners. EcoVadis awarded us its gold medal, scoring us in the top 5% of companies that use the product.
Sustainable Resellers Have the Right Certifications
Internally, CDW Government monitors waste reduction; recycling; cooling; and energy consumption, use and procurement among its distribution centers to improve their impact on the environment and climate.
CDW Government’s sustainability efforts are further strengthened by its attainment of the International Organization for Standardization’s 14001 certification, recognizing its commitment to sound environmental management.