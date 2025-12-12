Technology Lifecycle Services Can Help Government Run More Like a Business

Device as a Service continues to gain proponents in government, which increasingly seeks to conduct business like a commercial enterprise.

This requires agencies to leverage resources they don’t own; with DaaS, vendors completely handle the technology lifecycle, from procurement to end-of-life IT asset disposition, because sensitive equipment such as laptops can’t simply be tossed.

Government wants to be an equipment consumer, not a manager, and DaaS lets agencies focus on their missions and avoid hiring support staff for IT infrastructure.

Below are more ways government can operate like a business when it comes to technology lifecycle services.

