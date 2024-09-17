TribalNet 2024: How Tribes Can Benefit from More Native Participation in the IT Workforce

Similarly, the Tribal Cyber Training League, created in partnership with PlayCyber, targets high school- and college-aged youth for cybersecurity development. The league assembled teams of six that compete in various cyber competitions, such as capture the flag exercises.

“We’re gamifying it, making it more engaging and exciting to pick up and learn and perhaps explore career paths that come out of that,” Raisor said. “These are paths with great wages and career opportunities, and we can see technology penetrate into tribes more and more by spreading these career paths.”

During the session’s Q&A, Renita DiStefano, founder and CEO of Second Derivative, shared that her company partnered with ISC2 to offer free cybersecurity training to 100 Native Americans. She said she was inspired by the lack of guidance she felt in her struggle to be a successful Native American woman in IT.

“I was just trying to be the best cyber gal that I could and, eventually, I became one of the first Native American women to become CISO,” she said. “I don’t see that as an accolade, I see it as a call to action.”

Retention Poses a Big Challenge for Tribes

Retaining Native talent in the private sector is a matter of creating a sense of belonging, according to Tiger.

“A factor in retention is Indigenous people taking part in the right to ceremony, to take time to do some of the things that other groups don’t do,” he said. “Otherwise you’re putting the squeeze on an individual and giving the sense that they don’t belong here.”