TribalNet 2024: Indian Health Service Announces PATH EHR Pilots

This enhanced data access also supports telehealth for Native people living in remote locations.
“It enables healthcare operations across vast distances,” said Chris Shupe, project manager for Delaware Nation Industries. “Tribes can stay closer to home, or even at home, to receive the care they need.”
Centrally Located, Centrally Supported
“Being centrally supported, we’re going to be able to provide a lot more support and training,” Thorbrugh said. “Since the system is the same, we can support training at a national level.”
With a national support team at the ready for PATH EHR, health care providers serving tribal nations will have more central resources available.
Stronger Cybersecurity
A centrally managed EHR also vastly improves the ability to safely and indefinitely store patient data.
It’s far easier to patch, allowing for updates to be pushed out within weeks as opposed to months (if at all), said Thorbrugh, and it supports multifactor authentication and advanced encryption.
The Path Ahead for IHS and Tribal Nations
IHS is hoping to secure $435 million for the 2025 fiscal year, but expects to fall short of that. Budget has been the top challenge so far.
To prepare care providers for the transition, the agency plans to employ thoughtful organizational change management, local infrastructure assessments and mitigations for each site to understand its needs, user training within a few weeks of going live, and multiyear rollouts in cohorts across IHS.
Healthcare organizations can also prepare by addressing existing operational issues, such as ensuring that coding and billing backlogs are addressed.
The IHS has also created a guide highlighting these and other steps that healthcare providers can take in advance of the transition.
