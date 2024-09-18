TribalNet 2024: Indian Health Service Announces PATH EHR Pilots

The Indian Health Service announced plans to start rolling out pilots of its new electronic health record at three Oklahoma sites in 2025: Lawton Indian Hospital, Anadarko Indian Health Center and Carnegie Indian Health Center.

PATH EHR is a cloud-based EHR from Oracle Health that will replace IHS’ 40-year-old Resource and Patient Management System.

“Our mission for this modernization is not just to provide the best possible EHR,” IHS CIO Mitchell Thornbrugh said. “We also want it to be managed by the user.”

Ensuring that EHR workflows are usable for clinicians in the field is key to optimizing health services for more than 2.7 million American Indians and Alaska Natives.

