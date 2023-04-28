U.S. Military Embraces Telecritical Care Technology for Service Members and Veterans

The military is modernizing its systems for telehealth by implementing telecritical care programs that enable 24/7 monitoring of critically ill patients.

The program equips intensive care unit rooms with telehealth technologies, allowing care providers to remotely monitor patients in real time and provide remote support to onsite medical staff.

Col. David De Blasio, chief of medicine at Womack Army Medical Center, says a lack of trained staff — his facility currently has just one pulmonary doctor — has underscored the value of connecting onsite patients to offsite medical experts.

“It gives us after-hours and weekend ICU expertise and consultation that otherwise would not be available,” he says. “That gives our pulmonary critical care doctor the opportunity to sleep at night, so that he can come back refreshed during daylight hours.”

Telecritical care brings additional care capabilities to WAMC, De Blasio says. That includes providing critically ill patients with access to 24/7 monitoring in the intensive care unit.