5 Ways to Modernize Legacy Applications Effectively

2. What Is the Agency’s Long-Term Strategy?

Consider where an agency will be in five years and how constituents’ needs might evolve. For example: Delivering a mobile experience is crucial for most agencies today. Is mobile an area where applications fall behind?

Look into the tools, solutions and discounts a cloud provider may offer to support app modernization. If an app isn’t in the cloud now, could it be in the future?

3. How Might the Skills Shortage Affect App Updates?

Some agencies have legacy applications that are decades old, and the person originally assigned to maintain them may no longer be on the IT team, making updates even more difficult. If the software was written in code that few if any IT staff members understand, it may be impossible to manage. To prevent roadblocks caused by a skills shortage and to avoid obsolescence, consider updating the code to a newer programming language.

