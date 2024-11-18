Document AI Saves Agencies Time and Money

Scanning Reports Can Trigger Actions

Google Document AI can search, retrieve and process data quickly when compiled from a high volume of documents. It can perform an intelligent search to summarize results instead of indicating specific occurrences. It can then help with AI-enhanced decisions, flagging insights and analytics from the data.

Using powerful optical character recognition, Google Document AI can scan typed words in more than 200 languages and more than 50 handwritten languages. It can parse that data and provide a confidence score as to how accurately it read the data.

Let’s look at an example of Google Doc AI’s OCR capabilities. Say a building inspector fills out a paper report in the field, noting that the grass is high at a federal building and that a building alarm is disabled. He writes those observations in longhand, then feeds them into Google Document AI.

Google Document AI reads and extracts the information as structured data. It could then flag the landscaping issue and the security issue and create alerts for them, perhaps through integration with ServiceNow. In turn, ServiceNow could open two tickets based on the reports, one for landscaping and one for the security team.

Many Agencies Can Pilot Document AI Quickly

Many government agencies with Google Cloud may already have access to Google Document AI and not know it. They can launch their Google Cloud consoles to locate Document AI quickly and activate it.

Federal agencies that do not have the capability may conduct a proof of concept or demo to fast-track adoption of Google Document AI.

Agencies can tap managed service providers such as CDW Government, which has many established use cases for document AI — not only for Google but also for Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services Cloud. CDW Government can prepare documents for consumption by document AI, and we also can write and implement code to empower it to do specific tasks. CDW Government can do this in the cloud or for an on-premises installation.

Admins Can Maximize Budget and Manpower with AI

Agencies in a budget crunch benefit from document AI by saving on man hours that it would normally require to complete the labor-intensive scanning and processing of web or print documents. Administrators can set up their staff as users so that Document AI can be implemented across the board and used by all staff who need it.

Document AI does not replace people but rather makes them more productive. Improving how employees allocate their time results in better service for federal constituents. For agencies interested in exploring AI solutions, document AI is a quick and easy way to adopt AI. These solutions incur very low risk and generate high rewards.