Fighting the AI ‘Octopus’: Agencies Need a Methodology

Artificial intelligence evolved from a tool assisting with prompted tasks to an autonomous agent handling complex tasks, with varied foundational models and tooling at its disposal, between early 2023 and 2024.

Agents with different “personalities” can now work together as a swarm to solve problems. AI computing has scaled about 1,000 times in the past eight years, underscoring the breakneck velocity of change occurring in the space.

Contrary to what you may have heard, AI isn’t in a flattening hype cycle, and the next wave of foundational models and capabilities are expected to fuse with robotics for next-generation transformation.

Government needs to address this growth thoughtfully. Historically, it has adopted emerging technologies first without adapting to or caring for them, then paid industry to clean up the resulting mess later — at great cost. This can’t be the case with a technology that will inevitably touch all parts of agencies.

Fortunately, the Mastering Operational AI Transformation methodology exists to help agencies establish a unified approach to how they will use and secure the technology to provide value to employees and citizens.

