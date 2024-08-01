Federal CAIOs Outline Early Use Cases and Challenges with the Emerging Technology

Listen in on a conversation among federal IT leaders, and it won’t be long before artificial intelligence, with all its promise and challenges, comes up. Such discussions, in fact, are now mandatory: Last October, the White House issued an executive order on the federal government’s role in the development and use of AI.

A few months later, the Office of Management and Budget released a memorandum directing agencies in the areas of AI governance, innovation and risk management. One key directive required agencies to designate a chief AI officer. Some organizations, including the Department of Homeland Security, already had a CAIO in place; others have since named people to the position with variations on the title. To help FedTech readers understand what’s in store for AI deployment across the government space, we recently spoke with five of these leaders and asked them to describe their mission and plans. Here’s what they had to say.

