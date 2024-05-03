Q&A: How AMD EPYC and Instinct Processors Meet Agency Compute Needs

The Office of Management and Budget signaled a tipping point in the government’s embrace of artificial intelligence when it recently issued guidance to agencies on use of the emerging technology.

As agencies move into this new era of AI-driven innovation — and original equipment manufacturers position themselves to meet growing demand — technology procurement decisions are taking on greater significance.

Developing expertise in the underlying technologies that drive AI, high-performance computing and other data-intensive compute workloads will be a key factor in the success of agency use cases.

FedTech recently spoke with Patrick Pinchera, senior solution architect for the federal government and public sector at AMD, about how agencies can best position themselves for the changing data center landscape as the use of AI grows.

