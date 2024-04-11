Where the Government Plans to Spend Next on Artificial Intelligence

Federal IT leaders want to make it easier for agencies to incorporate artificial intelligence such as chatbots and image and code generators into daily workflows, as well as compliance tools that help protect sensitive data and users’ personal information.

Both the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, and the Office of Management and Budget released guidance in recent weeks on steps the government can take, or has already taken, to accelerate adoption of these capabilities.

FedRAMP issued draft guidance on Jan. 26 establishing a framework for prioritizing authorization of emerging technologies. Specifically, FedRAMP hopes to fast-track approvals for AI applications in three areas: chat interfaces, code generators and debugging tools, and image generators.

“It’s awesome that they’re getting ahead of it,” says Sean Frazier, federal chief security officer for identity and access management company Okta. “These are all positive things. You can always think that the government doesn't move fast enough, because a lot of people believe it doesn’t, but this is one example where people are trying.”

