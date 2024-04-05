5 Questions About Artificial Intelligence, Answered

Can AI be Fair and Impartial?

AI should “augment human work,” according to a White House order. Some agencies (including the Department of Defense) have published strategies for its use, but AI is only as good as the data fed into it. Ensure proper governance around any data used in machine learning, and beware of deeper biases that may be built into off-the-shelf tools.

Can AI Improve Citizen Services?

AI is a valuable tool. As the federal government looks to improve online experiences, agencies like the IRS have deployed chatbots to ease navigation through vast amounts of online resources.

What’s a Good First Project?

Try to tackle a project that will make incremental improvements to a existing application in support of a citizen service. Overly ambitious projects drive up costs and increase risks of negative outcomes.

Should an Agency Build or Buy AI?

Leverage vendor expertise from the underlying AI technologies in off-the-shelf tools. Train AI tools on internal data sets whenever possible to create a real sense of ownership within the IT team.