How to Match Service Offerings to Your Federal Agency’s Needs

In addition, agencies must balance skill sets and resource constraints. They need to organize their modernization efforts around budget cycles and may not know which services best support that process.

Agencies Must Be Introspective About Their Missions

Agencies should look within before securing services to support their modernizations. What’s the problem that needs fixing? Is it a slow-moving manual process or ineffective customer service delivery? Knowing what isn’t functioning effectively is crucial to achieving mission outcome.

Federal customers can also dive deeper into the various types of services offered.

There are implementation services that bring solutions online, as well as managed services, which partially or fully outsource solutions. Lately, in response to the architectural changes that come with cloud adoption, we’re seeing a growing need for professional services, including consulting to help align solutions to specific outcomes.

Given the variety of offerings, it’s important to widen the aperture and explore new approaches. This opens the door to more in-depth conversations with potential partners, who should be able to pinpoint what services suit the agency, what should be outsourced and what should be handled internally.

Ask the partner about what options are available and let them determine the pros and cons of various offerings.

Develop a Multiyear IT Services Strategy While Adding Agility

