A Key Piece to Mastering Zero Trust? Mobility

Federal IT teams must weigh the latest zero-trust tools to ensure safety while also allowing for mobility in where and how employees work.

IT experts continue to refine best practices around squeezing the most out of mobile devices while adhering to zero-trust principles, according to those on a June 27 webinar hosted by the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center.

Civilian agencies face a Sept. 30 deadline to establish a zero-trust security architecture, and while their IT leaders generally feel prepared, the preponderance of laptops, cell phones and tablets that began during the pandemic makes continuous authentication tricky.

“We’re still trying to get … all the pieces that need to fit together to get user A with data B, and we need to continually ask in a way that doesn’t slow folks down, doesn’t lock down devices, and doesn’t force people to try and work against security because we’re making it too difficult for them to actually get their jobs done,” said Nuclear Regulatory Commission CISO Jonathan Feibus during the webinar.

