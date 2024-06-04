4 Steps to Modernizing Agency Applications

Agencies need to modernize their applications in order for their digital transformation efforts to progress.

Yet 35 percent of federal IT leaders cited software as the biggest barrier to their tech modernization efforts, which only 43 percent said are a current priority for their agency, according to an EY survey of 300 such decision-makers in October.

With app modernization holding up agencies’ broader IT modernization, it’s imperative they begin making informed decisions that maximize software efficiency and tangibly benefit their missions. Below are four steps IT leaders can take to advance app modernization:

Click the banner below to learn more about continuous app modernization.