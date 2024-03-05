Don’t Migrate to the Cloud Without Running Automated Application Assessments

Should an agency lack the development personnel, CDW offers a software factory practice. Software factories — all the rage with the federal government right now — practice leveraging Scaled Agile Framework methods to ensure the safe, quick delivery of modernized apps.

Gauging App Health Shouldn’t Stop After the Initial Assessment

SAMA represents 20 years of continuous enhancement based on customer findings.

In one instance, a company supplied all the source code from another company it acquired, and SAMA found more than 300 known security vulnerabilities within the first four hours. Mitigations were immediately actionable based on the report.

A state government plans to roll out SAMA to more than 85 independent agencies that report to it as part of a sweeping IT governance initiative, and there are more than 100 other customer use cases.

RELATED: CDW’s Enquizit acquisition boosted its digital velocity offerings.

SAMA can also be used throughout a project’s lifecycle to identify developers using bad code or introducing security vulnerabilities. By running the service every six to nine months, agencies can keep pace with routine app updates.

In essence, SAMA functions as a constant app health check even after initial assessments are done. The offering is a game changer for any agency trying to move away from legacy technologies, as it even does scans for hardware resources in use by an app.

An organization with dated technology wanted to understand what hardware was being used by which applications and had SAMA do an inventory to create an upgrade plan.

SAMA helps agencies decide which parts of an app to run in the cloud — such as a shared service used in an on-premises client server — as a stand-alone service accessible by other on-premises or cloud apps. This way, agencies can identify the proper workload split when considering a hybrid or multicloud environment.

About 80 percent of an agency’s IT budget goes toward keeping legacy apps running, leaving only 20 percent for innovation. Tools like SAMA ensure agencies can divert a larger portion of their budgets to modernization efforts.

This article is part of FedTech’s CapITal blog series.