5 Benefits of Planning Upgrades with CDW’s Strategic Assessments

What are the Benefits of SkyMap?

SkyMap facilitates the government’s transition to cloud services, enabling efficient and reliable migration and data recovery service. SkyMap plans specific, easy migrations from legacy infrastructure, identifying optimal cloud strategies, optimizing workload placement and eliminating inefficiencies associated with traditional data centers.

Do SAMA and SkyMap Enhance Reliability and Scalability?

Seamless communication across agencies and devices is significantly improved when applications and infrastructure are strategically aligned, enabling unified and efficient operations. Cloud-based solutions enabled by SkyMap allow agencies to scale resources up or down according to demand, ensuring agile responses to fluctuating requirements.

Can SAMA and SkyMap Help Reduce Costs?

Optimal application deployment and streamlined infrastructure minimize downtime and reduce maintenance costs, freeing up resources for more critical tasks.

Do SAMA and SkyMap Strengthen Security?

Strategically aligned applications and infrastructure enhance the government’s ability to swiftly respond to evolving security threats, critical for safeguarding sensitive data and operations. A well-crafted modernization strategy using SAMA and SkyMap empowers federal agencies to achieve significant benefits in security, efficiency and service delivery.