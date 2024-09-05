Close

Sep 11 2024
Software

5 Benefits of Planning Upgrades with CDW’s Strategic Assessments

Federal agencies require sound strategies for application and infrastructure modernization.
Asim Iqbal
by

Asim Iqbal is the CTO of Enquizit. A role fueled by his experience in security, storage, and resilience.

Here’s what you need to know about CDW Government’s proprietary assessment tools and how they can help set up your agency for success in IT modernization.

What Does Strategic Application Modernization Assessment Offer?

Effective application modernization strengthens security, reduces operational costs and simplifies maintenance processes. SAMA helps federal agencies analyze existing legacy code automatically to highlight barriers to modernization, providing specific targeting and guidance for problematic code segments.

What are the Benefits of SkyMap?

SkyMap facilitates the government’s transition to cloud services, enabling efficient and reliable migration and data recovery service. SkyMap plans specific, easy migrations from legacy infrastructure, identifying optimal cloud strategies, optimizing workload placement and eliminating inefficiencies associated with traditional data centers.

Do SAMA and SkyMap Enhance Reliability and Scalability?

Seamless communication across agencies and devices is significantly improved when applications and infrastructure are strategically aligned, enabling unified and efficient operations. Cloud-based solutions enabled by SkyMap allow agencies to scale resources up or down according to demand, ensuring agile responses to fluctuating requirements.

DISCOVER: ModelOps is helping agencies innovate in the AI space.

Can SAMA and SkyMap Help Reduce Costs?

Optimal application deployment and streamlined infrastructure minimize downtime and reduce maintenance costs, freeing up resources for more critical tasks.

Do SAMA and SkyMap Strengthen Security?

Strategically aligned applications and infrastructure enhance the government’s ability to swiftly respond to evolving security threats, critical for safeguarding sensitive data and operations. A well-crafted modernization strategy using SAMA and SkyMap empowers federal agencies to achieve significant benefits in security, efficiency and service delivery.

Elena Uve/Getty Images

