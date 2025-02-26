Are Citizen Developers the Future of Agencies’ Digital Transformations?

Citizen development of low-code/no-code applications offers agencies a digital transformation vehicle as they mull what to do with legacy software that is less secure and lacks interoperability.

LCNC development lets nontechnologists quickly build quality web and mobile apps by presenting them with a tidy, visual interface where they can choose from pre-existing templates and drag and drop desired components rather than writing thousands of lines of code by hand.

Defense agencies want the ability to rapidly build and deploy apps from the field as they emphasize battle readiness ahead of a potential conflict in the Asia-Pacific region by 2027. Already, ServiceNow is assisting the Army in developing mobile apps around use cases such as after-action reports with its App Engine, and Salesforce boasts its own LCNC solution.

Such offerings also have tremendous potential to leverage automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to modernize manual processes and streamline workflows across defense and civilian agencies alike.

