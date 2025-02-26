Are Citizen Developers the Future of Agencies’ Digital Transformations?

A Standard Method for Rapidly Deploying Apps
ServiceNow’s App Engine provides users with a standardized methodology to rapidly deploy apps using tables and workflows. If users want to personalize fields and view them on a form, they can.
The Navy used App Engine to quickly develop its Chap.App, which its chaplains use to process sailors’ request and conduct checkups while protecting anonymity and ensuring mental health and wellness. Because sailors are completely disconnected from the outside world when they ship out and still need to do their jobs, the Chap.App is not only important for suicide prevention but could become a critical tool in assessing individual readiness.
CDW Government’s Naval Innovation Center is developing ServiceNow in a box, a ruggedized case that can be plugged into ships and used to access App Engine to quickly gather data, build and deploy new apps.
ServiceNow provides the tool, and CDW Government provides the ability to make it successful in the long term.