Government Supercomputers Are Evolving to Handle AI Workloads

AI Is Driving the Future of Supercomputing and Benchmarks

The competition among supercomputing centers lies in getting the attention of Congress to fund their research into scientific problems.

The LINPACK Benchmark measures how fast supercomputers can solve a dense system of linear equations and is used to rank supercomputers in the TOP500 list.

“We’ve given the LINPACK Benchmark a lot of grief over the years, but having something to rank machines has probably driven more growth than anything else we could have possibly done,” said Dan Stanzione, associate vice president for research and executive director at the Texas Advanced Computing Center. “If you have a way to rank them, and you’re behind another country, you can ask for more money.”

That competitive pressure has benefitted DOE and NSF, but like any benchmark, it’s not representative of all the scientific workloads they see. And artificial intelligence workloads now drive the direction of supercomputer design, Stanzione said.

New benchmarks are emerging in the AI era to determine how much science these supercomputers can accomplish, and speed is less of a priority. New machines feature a combination of compute and graphics processing units and other accelerators to handle AI apps and modeling spaces, Lujan said.

