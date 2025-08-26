How to Make Data AI-Ready: Guide for Federal Agencies

How to Make Data AI-Ready
Making data AI-ready starts with having strong data policies that enable consistent classification, access control and governance. AI-ready data is like a well-prepared mission brief: accurate, accessible, structured and governed.
“In government, that means your data isn’t just sitting in silos; it’s connected across systems, cleaned up, labeled properly and available in real time,” says Mia Jordan, public sector industry adviser at Salesforce.
Flawlessness doesn’t have to be the goal, but agencies do need alignment on definitions, access rules and context.
“Otherwise, your AI will be guessing, and that’s a gamble we can’t afford when trust and outcomes are on the line,” Jordan says.
How Poor Data Quality Derails AI Efforts
Poor data quality yields poor insights and inconsistent AI outcomes.
“Failing to prioritize data quality when beginning AI initiatives will likely lead to a struggle to bring AI projects into production, and you will eventually pay the price,” Whippen says.
The true value of AI becomes apparent when there is a strategic foundation that eliminates data silos and ensures consistency and reliability across departments.