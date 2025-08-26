How to Make Data AI-Ready: Guide for Federal Agencies

Agencies can harness automation to manage errors in large data sets by deploying monitoring tools that continuously scan for duplicate, unknown or inconsistent data values.

Automated workflows trigger rule-based corrections or leverage artificial intelligence to predict and resolve issues like format mismatches or missing values in real time, thereby ensuring high-quality data.

But AI is only as good as the data it’s built on. Without trusted, governed and unified data, AI insights can be unreliable — not to mention risky — especially when deployed at scale by large government agencies dealing with highly sensitive information. Integrating automation capabilities with secure, cloud-based data pipelines allows agencies to process vast data sets efficiently while meeting compliance needs.

“This approach streamlines operations, supports mission-critical decisions and fosters reliable interagency data sharing,” says John Whippen, regional vice president for U.S. public sector at Snowflake.

