CDOs Seek Clarity Around Their AI Responsibilities

Critical gaps in guidance persist for chief data officers, particularly with regard to data governance for artificial intelligence, despite making progress on data maturity and mission goals.

CDOs report widespread agency adoption of data strategies, but evolving priorities and a lack of clarity as to their roles complicate efforts to build on that progress.

These were among the chief findings of the Data Foundation and Deloitte’s recent survey of 232 CDOs, which also revealed that their responsibilities are increasingly ambiguous. The overlap between the roles of CDOs and other IT leaders, such as CIOs and chief AI officers, adds to the confusion.

While most CDOs said they see their roles as complementary, many also identified redundancies in data and AI responsibilities, underscoring a need for clearer delineation of duties. The CDO role is relatively new, and as federal officers work to carve out clearer parameters and priorities, communication with other C-suite leaders — especially CAIOs, the newest role — is critical, says Corinna Turbes, director of the Center for Data Policy at the Data Foundation.

“Collaborating with their peers at other agencies and working closely with their agency leadership are important to making sure their role is solidified, as well as leading the data ecosystem,” Turbes says.

