CDOs Seek Clarity Around Their AI Responsibilities

Critical gaps in guidance persist for chief data officers, particularly with regard to data governance for artificial intelligence, despite making progress on data maturity and mission goals.
CDOs report widespread agency adoption of data strategies, but evolving priorities and a lack of clarity as to their roles complicate efforts to build on that progress.
These were among the chief findings of the Data Foundation and Deloitte’s recent survey of 232 CDOs, which also revealed that their responsibilities are increasingly ambiguous. The overlap between the roles of CDOs and other IT leaders, such as CIOs and chief AI officers, adds to the confusion.
While most CDOs said they see their roles as complementary, many also identified redundancies in data and AI responsibilities, underscoring a need for clearer delineation of duties. The CDO role is relatively new, and as federal officers work to carve out clearer parameters and priorities, communication with other C-suite leaders — especially CAIOs, the newest role — is critical, says Corinna Turbes, director of the Center for Data Policy at the Data Foundation.
“Collaborating with their peers at other agencies and working closely with their agency leadership are important to making sure their role is solidified, as well as leading the data ecosystem,” Turbes says.
Click the banner below to start modernizing digital government with emerging technologies.
Most CDOs Want the White House to Update Data and AI Guidance
While nearly 90% of CDOs already use AI, 43% cited insufficient guidance as a major barrier to expanding its use, according to the Data Foundation survey. A majority of CDOs are looking to the White House Office of Management and Budget for updated guidance, with 60% requesting support in implementing the Evidence Act and 72% advocating for a revised Federal Data Strategy. These steps would enable more effective data governance and AI integration, they say.
“When talking about AI governance, CDOs must address critical questions, like whether the data is fit for purpose, collected under the right circumstances or poses privacy concerns,” Turbes says.
AI systems rely on high-quality, accountable and accessible data, making CDOs instrumental in ensuring AI solutions are implemented responsibly while fostering innovation, she says.
The report also found persistent challenges remain in the areas of funding, staffing and organizational support. Financial constraints and leadership resistance were flagged as major barriers to creating data-driven organizations, with one-third of CDOs pointing to a lack of support from agency leadership.
CDOs Require Resourcing and Agency Leaders’ Ears
Additionally, many CDOs expressed frustration with the siloed nature of data governance across the federal enterprise, calling for more coordinated efforts to improve collaboration and efficiency. To navigate the complexities of AI governance effectively, agencies must support CDOs with adequate resources and expertise.
“There is a funding structure that needs to be considered,” Turbes says.
Beyond resources, collaboration is essential. Agency leadership should actively engage with CDOs.
“When leadership reaches out to understand what data is available and works in partnership with CDOs, we see great innovation, as demonstrated in agencies like the State Department,” Turbes says.
CDOs must remain adaptable as agency missions and priorities evolve and maintain a strong understanding of agency business processes and AI use cases. By aligning data strategies with agency goals, CDOs can demonstrate their value and ensure their efforts directly support the organization’s broader objectives.
“CDOs need to grasp what makes data useful, which helps them prioritize the needs and demands of their role,” Turbes says.
UP NEXT: Agencies can leverage AI to deliver a modern digital experience.