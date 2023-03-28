U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Adds Zero-Trust Capabilities

As it continues to implement a zero-trust security architecture, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has added user rights management and activity monitoring capabilities for its on-premises and cloud databases.

The USPTO to include advanced user rights review, threat monitoring and vulnerability management.

The agency serves as the primary storehouse for national intellectual property data, making it a high-profile target for cyberattacks by foreign adversaries. At the same time, the USPTO aims to comply with the federal zero-trust architecture strategy, which requires civilian agencies to meet certain cyber standards and objectives by the end of fiscal year 2024.

“At USPTO, our mission to foster innovation through examination, granting high-quality patents and trademarks is crucial to American prosperity,” said CIO Jamie Holcombe in a statement. “Part of our mission requires creating, deploying and protecting the critical data in one of the world’s largest repositories of innovation, which includes almost every conceivable creation for over the last 250 years.”

