How Federal Agencies Can Inventory and Govern AI Systems With AI-BOMs

Federal agencies are rapidly adopting generative artificial intelligence, AI-enabled enterprise software and AI coding assistants to improve productivity and modernize operations. But as AI becomes embedded across cloud platforms, Software as a Service (Saas) applications and development environments, many agencies face a familiar cybersecurity challenge in a new form: They do not have complete visibility into what AI systems are running, what data those systems can access or how those tools interact with the broader IT environment.

That challenge is driving growing interest in the concept of an AI bill of materials, or AI-BOM. Similar to a software bill of materials (SBOM), which inventories software components and dependencies, an AI-BOM helps organizations identify and track AI models, data sets, application programming interfaces (APIs) and services operating across their environments. For agencies pursuing AI risk management and zero-trust initiatives, that visibility is becoming increasingly important.

BECOME TRUSTWORTHY: Why data governance is the foundation of trustworthy AI

What Is an AI Bill of Materials?

Mitchel Herckis, global head of government affairs at Wiz, describes an AI-BOM as “a comprehensive inventory of every component that makes up an AI system.”

“An easy way to think of it is as an ingredient label for your AI,” Herckis says.

An AI-BOM can include AI models, training data sets, software dependencies, frameworks and the infrastructure supporting AI systems, he says. While an SBOM focuses on traditional software components, an AI-BOM is designed to capture risks and dependencies specific to AI environments.

“Because today’s software supply chains include AI services and models, organizations are increasingly pairing SBOMs with AI-BOMs to track AI-specific assets and risks that traditional SBOMs miss,” he says.

The distinction matters because AI systems are more dynamic than traditional applications. Models evolve, interact with external services and continuously process new data. As a result, agencies need visibility not only into what software they are running but also into how AI systems operate and what they can access.

What Challenges Might Shadow AI Pose for Federal Agencies?

One of the biggest concerns surrounding AI governance is the growth of “shadow AI,” or AI tools and services operating outside formal IT oversight.

Herckis says the problem is becoming especially visible in development environments.

“One of the biggest blind spots we see today is the rise of shadow AI inside development environments,” he says.

In its 2025 State of AI in the Cloud report, Wiz observed widespread use of AI coding assistants such as GitHub Copilot, Claude Code and OpenAI Codex across cloud environments. Researchers also identified a growing number of open-source and niche AI coding tools being installed independently by developers.

“These tools often operate outside centralized governance processes, creating pockets of shadow AI across organizations,” Herckis says.

For federal agencies, the issue extends beyond standalone AI applications. AI capabilities are increasingly embedded into collaboration platforms, SaaS applications and cloud services, meaning agencies may be using AI features without fully understanding their security implications.

Without visibility into those tools, agencies may not know what sensitive data AI services can access, whether they connect to external providers or whether they bypass existing security controls. As AI adoption accelerates, agencies need a clearer understanding of where AI tools are operating and how they interact with enterprise environments.

Click the banner below to learn how to build a frictionless enterprise with AI.