How Idaho National Laboratory Turned a Cyberattack Into a Zero-Trust Roadmap

At the 2026 Zscaler Public Sector Summit in Washington, D.C., Idaho National Laboratory’s cybersecurity chief shared a candid account of the threats federal agencies face today — and the lessons his organization learned after confronting a serious intrusion.

Robert Roser, CISO and director of cybersecurity at Idaho National Laboratory (INL), said the modern threat landscape is being shaped by artificial intelligence, increasingly sophisticated ransomware groups and expanding supply chain risk. At the same time, agencies are rapidly shifting workloads to the cloud, which is creating new opportunities for attackers.

“AI-assisted attacks are something we’re watching very closely,” Roser said during a panel discussion at the summit. “Adversaries can use AI to build very realistic spear-phishing campaigns and compromise identities quickly.”

AI is also lowering the barrier to entry for cybercriminals. Tools powered by large language models allow attackers who may lack deep technical expertise to execute complex operations.

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“AI makes the adversary better,” Roser said. “Someone who isn’t particularly technical can leverage AI and learn how to do very technical things quite simply.”

He said federal cybersecurity teams must prepare for a future in which AI-driven threats, ransomware and supply chain vulnerabilities intersect with cloud-based attacks.

For INL, which conducts nuclear energy research and operates experimental reactors for the Department of Energy, the stakes are particularly high.

“Protecting critical infrastructure is incredibly important for us,” Roser said.

A 2 A.M. Wake-Up Call

Shortly after Roser joined the laboratory — first as chief data officer and later as CISO — the organization experienced a breach that forced it to rethink its cybersecurity strategy.

“I got a wake-up call at about two in the morning that our DMZ — our internet-facing applications — had been compromised,” Roser said.

The intrusion was eventually attributed to APT41, a sophisticated threat group linked to China. The attackers had gained access through an application in the lab’s internet-facing environment.

Fortunately, the cybersecurity team detected the activity relatively quickly.

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