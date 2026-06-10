Q&A: Salesforce SVP of National Security Shares New Partnership With Air Force

For the DAF, that work is already underway. By connecting existing systems and data silos into a single entity with Missionforce National Security, we’re delivering a unified mission view across operations and transforming the workflows that most directly affect the mission and the work airmen and guardians do every day. We are leaning heavily into operational capabilities — specifically logistics, fleet and asset readiness, personnel management, and enhanced situational awareness — because that is where data fragmentation and slow systems hurt the warfighter the most.
With this foundation in place, the DAF can move fast to deploy Agentforce — our specialized layer for building, deploying and governing compliant AI agents at scale — and create a true Agentic Defense Enterprise. The DAF is already evaluating how autonomous AI agents can act as true force multipliers to take on complex and time-sensitive workflows where decision speed is most critical.
FEDTECH: Missionforce is described as “purpose-built” for the tactical edge. What did Salesforce have to build or change about its core platform to meet national security requirements that wouldn’t apply to a commercial customer?
PESSIN: Salesforce has a long track record of supporting the Department of War and our Intelligence Community, and we’ve made deep investments to ensure our capabilities meet the most stringent security and compliance requirements. We’ve also invested in aligning the right people, processes and technology to ensure we have the infrastructure and domain expertise needed to scale alongside them.
Missionforce National Security operationalizes all of this to ensure we’re delivering relevant, secure and compliant innovation to the most sensitive environments where readiness, resilience and speed are mission-critical.
We were among the first to achieve DoD ATO for commercial enterprise capabilities, making our software accessible across all Department of War components. Further, we invested to air-gap our Government Cloud, which is accredited to operate at the Top Secret level, meaning authorized national security agencies can use Salesforce to modernize operations to move at mission speed.