How Federal Agencies Can Scale Enterprise Service Management With ServiceNow

What Is Enterprise Service Management and Why Expand Beyond IT?

ESM takes workflows and automation used in IT and extends them to other departments such as HR, finance and facilities. Take employee onboarding, for example: Historically, that process might involve multiple forms, emails and handoffs between teams, often taking days to complete.

With ServiceNow, onboarding becomes a single workflow triggered by a simple request. That request can simultaneously initiate background checks, provision system access, assign equipment and set up payroll. Instead of tasks happening one after another, they occur in parallel — often reducing timelines from days to minutes.

This is where agencies begin to see exponential value. By standardizing and automating processes across functions, they reduce manual effort, improve consistency and deliver a better experience for employees.

Identify High-Impact Use Cases for ESM

One of the biggest challenges agencies face is knowing where to start. ServiceNow offers a wide range of capabilities, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed. We often advise agencies to begin by identifying high-impact, high-volume processes that are currently manual or fragmented.

Start by assessing your current environment. What tools are you using today? Where are the pain points? What are your users telling you about their experiences? These insights help prioritize use cases that will deliver immediate value.

It’s also important to recognize that not every use case requires a full-scale transformation. Agencies can take a phased approach, expanding capabilities incrementally while building momentum and demonstrating success.

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Standardize Workflow Automation To Scale Across the Enterprise

As agencies scale ESM, standardization becomes critical. Service request processes should be consistent across departments, with clearly defined workflows and data models. This not only improves efficiency but also ensures that data can be shared and analyzed across the organization.

A unified self-service portal is another key component. When employees can go to a single place to request services — whether it’s IT support, HR assistance or facilities maintenance — it simplifies the user experience and increases adoption.

Scaling ESM isn’t just a technical effort; it requires strong governance. Agencies need cross-functional ownership to ensure that workflows align with business needs and that changes are managed effectively.

Establish Strong Governance

We’ve seen organizations succeed when they establish clear roles and responsibilities, maintain consistent data standards and involve stakeholders from across the enterprise. Governance helps prevent the platform from becoming fragmented and ensures long-term sustainability.

In our work with federal customers, such as within the civilian science agencies, we’ve seen customers at every stage of the ServiceNow journey. For example, certain areas of the Department of Energy are major adopters of the platform, using it to support service delivery across a diverse network of labs and facilities.

Across these environments, ServiceNow often begins as the foundation for IT service desk operations, helping agencies standardize how requests are submitted, routed and fulfilled. From there, agencies expand into broader enterprise use cases, connecting workflows across functions and modernizing how services are delivered.

We’ve supported agencies in establishing and maturing these service management capabilities, helping them align platform features with mission needs and scale over time. In many cases, that means guiding teams toward the most impactful use cases first, rather than attempting to deploy every capability at once.

The result is a more deliberate, scalable approach to enterprise service management — one that builds on a strong service desk foundation and evolves into a platform for organizationwide transformation.

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Maximize the Value of Your ESM

ServiceNow is a powerful platform, but realizing its full value requires a thoughtful approach. Agencies should align their investments in licensing with the resources needed to implement and optimize the platform. Otherwise, they risk underusing its capabilities.

At the same time, it’s important to evaluate whether ServiceNow is the right fit for your needs. For agencies seeking only basic ticketing functionality, there may be simpler, lower-cost options. But for those looking to drive enterprisewide transformation, ServiceNow offers a robust and scalable solution.

Enterprise service management is not a one-time project; it’s an ongoing journey. By building on existing investments, focusing on high-impact use cases and establishing strong governance, federal agencies can unlock new levels of efficiency and service delivery.